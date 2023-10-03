DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.3622 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10129333 CODE: UESG LN ISIN: LU1792117696 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 275576 EQS News ID: 1740289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 03, 2023 07:10 ET (11:10 GMT)