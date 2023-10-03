DelfinGroup starts listing of new bonds on Nasdaq First North market

On Tuesday, October 3, Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup starts listing of EUR 15 million bonds on the First North alternative market of Nasdaq Riga. The company completed issue within one month after the start of subscription. The coupon rate of the bond is set at 9% + 3 months Euribor. The par value of one bond is EUR 1000 with a maturity date on 25 February 2026.

"DelfinGroup continues on its development course, actively using the opportunities offered by the capital market and offering new investment opportunities. We are pleased that investor trust continues to grow as investors assess the company's growth prospects and choose to invest in DelfinGroup bonds. Once again, this issue confirms that the company's bonds are in demand not only among private investors but also among professional investors, as two thirds of the subscribed bonds were purchased by institutional investors," said Aldis Umblejs, CFO and Member of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

The geographical profile of investors shows that two thirds of the bond issue was purchased by foreign investors, which confirms the international attractiveness of the company.

"The activity of foreign investors is a good signal not only for us but for the Baltic bond market in general. It should be emphasised that the bond issue was closed within one month, with the participation of almost 50 investors," said A. Umblejs.

Signet Bank organised the issue of DelfinGroup bonds.

"This issue is another proof that DelfinGroup team's systematic and high-quality investor relations, regular earning calls, clear and understandable financial reports and presentations are paying off and making it much easier and faster to attract funding. We congratulate DelfinGroup on yet another listing on Nasdaq Riga and the investors with excellent yield in a stable, local capital company," comments Edmunds Antufjevs, Managing Director of Investment Banking at Signet Bank.

This is the tenth bond issue since 2013 and over EUR 60 million has been raised through bonds during this period. With the listing of the new bonds, investors will now have access to three DelfinGroup bond issues on the First North alternative market. Overall, investors have several ways to invest in DelfinGroup, including through purchases of the company's shares and bonds, as well as P2P (peer-to-peer) investments, providing a wide range of investment options to suit investors' financial strategies and objectives.

