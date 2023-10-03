Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
03.10.2023 | 13:48
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 03 October 2023

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 02 October 2023, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,605p

Including income: 4,651p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


