Chinese CRO/CDMO specializing in chemical synthesis and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) services successfully completes manufacturing site inspection

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry's leading R&D marketplace, announced today that VERIF.i, the company's supplier pre-assessment program, has been used to conduct an onsite assessment of Bellen Chemistry's facility in Shandong, China, which opened in 2017. Scientist.com developed VERIF.i to help its marketplace service providers showcase capabilities to their customers while improving quality standards internally.

Bellen Chemistry is a leading contract research organization (CRO)/contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) committed to providing chemical synthesis for small molecule compounds in new drug development, from initial lead compound screening and optimization to preclinical and clinical studies. Bellen has created a one-stop-shop chemistry and chemical manufacturing service platform ranging from compound selection to final API GMP manufacturing.

"With more than 1,000 R&D projects and over 3,000 innovative new molecules being completed each year at our facilities, Bellen places the utmost importance on the quality of our operational processes and the dedicated frontline staff carrying them out," stated Bob Liu, PhD, Co-founder CEO of Bellen Chemistry. "By showcasing our compliance with international standard management processes and strict oversight of production processes, VERIF.i allows us to demonstrate our commitment to quality across the biopharma industry in North America, Europe and Japan."

VERIF.i provides suppliers of regulated research services, including human biospecimen acquisition, animal welfare and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC), the platform to proactively communicate their standards against established criteria developed specifically for the biopharma industry through onsite pre-assessments. The pre-assessments are conducted by independent, third-party auditors to maintain the integrity of the site visit. Pre-assessments help suppliers such as Bellen Chemistry demonstrate their quality and capabilities, while also helping pharma and biotech customers purchase regulated services in an accelerated manner with more confidence and less risk.

"When sourcing regulated services that inherently have high reputational risk, resource-intensive onsite pre-assessments of partner laboratories become an essential part of the due diligence process," stated Matt McLoughlin, SVP of Categories and Compliance at Scientist.com. "By creating a standardized process set against pre-defined criteria, VERIF.i addresses this barrier for both customers and suppliers, saving time and money. The program also enables suppliers like Bellen to differentiate themselves from their peers by sharing independent insight into their facilities, personnel and processes."

VERIF.i is an expansion of Scientist.com's award-winning COMPLi solution. For more information visit https://www.scientist.com/verifi/.

About Bellen Chemistry

Bellen Chemistry has been providing chemistry CRO/CDMO services as an integrated Contract Chemistry Service Organization since 2010. With years of accumulated technical advantages and experience in chemical synthesis of small molecule compounds, Bellen has built a one-stop-shop chemistry service platform, supporting big pharmas, biotech innovators and new drug development institutions for their research programs from discovery to commercial stage through comprehensive chemistry solutions.

Our R&D, production, sales and operation team are based globally and at present, Bellen has nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, of which our technical team accounts for around 50%.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is a privately held, San Diego-based company on a mission to make it faster and cheaper to discover new medicines. At its heart is an AI-powered marketplace for complex custom experiments that helps drug researchers use innovative technologies to rapidly translate their ideas into actionable data. Through Scientist.com, scientists communicate directly with research experts at over 4,000 global laboratories to design and execute complex research experiments.

Visit scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003352825/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sean Preci

+1 858 771-3813

marketing@scientist.com