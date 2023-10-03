Presentation on Wednesday, October 4th at 1:00 PM PT

White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - Envoy Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH), a hearing health company, announced today that it will be presenting an updated corporate overview at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 1:00 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

"LD Micro Main Event will be the first investor conference that Envoy Medical will be attending as a public company," commented Brent Lucas, CEO of Envoy Medical. "We look forward to updating investors on the progress of our clinical trials towards a fully implanted cochlear implant."

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations - we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our 'Sweet Sixteen' installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 4th

Time: 1:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical Inc, headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative medical technologies. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to provide patients with improved access, usability, independence and quality of life.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

