Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - AIP Asset Management Inc. ("AIP"), is proud to announce that its flagship fund, the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP ("Fund"), has been nominated for two awards at the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards ("CHFA"). The Fund is a finalist in the following categories among 264 Canadian hedge funds that participated in the CHFA program:

Best 5 Year Return; and

Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

The CHFA is the most prestigious and longest-running hedge fund awards program in Canada, celebrating its 16th year in 2023. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada, a leading provider of market and investment funds data, to determine the winners. The winners will be announced at a gala event on October 19, 2023 at One King West Hotel in Toronto.

The Fund invests in convertible debt instruments issued mainly by public companies, providing them with flexible financing solutions while offering investors attractive risk-adjusted returns and downside protection.

"We are honoured to be nominated for the CHFA for the fifth consecutive year, and we thank our clients for their continued trust and support," said Jay Bala, co-founder and President of AIP. "Our Fund has a unique and innovative investment approach that sets us apart from other hedge funds in the industry, and we are proud of our consistent performance and strong track record which has generated 25.84% per year since its inception in 2013."

Alex Kanayev, co-founder and Chairman of AIP, added: "We founded AIP with a strong belief in our investment philosophy, product structuring and team building. We believe that our team and our strategy are well positioned to perform well in the next few years, and we look forward to creating more value for our clients and stakeholders."

About AIP Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 2013, AIP has gained a reputation for its innovative approach to convertible private debt investing and strives to protect the principal investment while gaining upside market exposure to small cap companies. A Toronto-based firm of professionals with over 100 years of combined direct lending. private equity and capital markets experience.

