Scottsdale, Arizona - October 3, 2023 - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

After a fast-paced summer season of acquisitions and product developments, the Company is providing the following update on the status of our business operations and plans moving into 2024.

Immersive Brands

The acquisition of Immersive Brands under the leadership of Karl Gottschalk will be a focal point of operations and revenues as we move into the new year. Based in Oklahoma City, we will be manufacturing THC and Kratom products for direct sales as well as for white label customers. Immersive has industry leading tech in the manufacturing of THC pre-rolls and Kratom tinctures under our Let's Go brand. We recently announced an initial order of 30,000 units of our Kratom shots to be distributed between Las Vegas and New York City.

Celebrity Influencers

The Company will be announcing new relationships with celebrity endorsers for its NOHO shot product. This will involve developing white label brands as well as licensing of our main product line. We also have presented the NOHO shot to major retailers in the convenience store segment and are currently working with distributors to carry the shot at retail.

Canadian Retail with Allstar Health Brands (OTC Pink: ALST) and TYME Cannabis Co.

As the Company moves forward in the diligence process, we have up to 75 cannabis licenses in Canada to open retail locations. Under the proposed terms, Sibannac would acquire the fully operational location, which is profitable, as well as the option to acquire two additional locations that are completed and ready to open. We intend to bring our Kratom products to Canada to sell through the same retail locations.

The Kavern

Sibannac is slated to open our first Kava/Kratom bar in our home base of Scottsdale, Arizona. The bar, named, The Kavern, is slated to open at the end of 2023 and is currently being renovated in Scottsdale's bustling Old Town district. In addition to Kratom beverages and tinctures, we will be offering THC gummies and beverages, the NOHO shot, as well as a line of supplements, all made in our Scottsdale-based lab, just minutes from our retail location.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements and its hangover shot, NOHO, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 products, and Amanita mushroom edibles for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Campus Co. and Immersive Brand Concepts.

More from Sibannac - For additional information and product updates, please follow us at The Campus Co. and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sibannacinc.

Media Contact: IR@theCampusCo.com

