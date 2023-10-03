The open Software as a Service solution will empower end-to-end delivery for retailers and e-commerce enterprises on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Bringg, the leading Delivery Management Platform (DMP) provider, today announced the availability of its open SaaS solution on Google Cloud Marketplace. From now on companies using Google Cloud will have the possibility to quickly deploy Bringg's solution portfolio to dynamically manage internal fleets, grow delivery capacity, reduce costs, and provide branded customer experiences.

Addressing the optimization of the last mile delivery process is increasingly important for retailers and e-commerce enterprises. Bringg complements Google Cloud for Retail by adding essential capabilities for retailers to thrive in this ever-changing landscape. Bringg's platform and global network of over 200 integrated carriers, including parcel, same day, and LTL, enables businesses to offer their customers a wealth of delivery options, whether using internal drivers or external delivery partners. Bringg also supports multiple delivery and return models, enhancing the customer experience while reducing cost effectively turning delivery into a growth driver.

"Google Cloud Marketplace provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to power retailers' business through the optimization of last mile delivery, so it was a natural choice for Bringg to become available on the platform," comments Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "This collaboration allows us to meet more customers where they are already operating, and help leading brands rapidly advance last mile operations."

"Making Bringg available on Google Cloud Marketplace means that customers can quickly access Bringg's solution from Google Cloud and get a comprehensive last mile delivery experience," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "We look forward to a continued partnership with Bringg as organizations increasingly look to Google Cloud to deploy experiences that increase efficiencies and reduce costs."

About Bringg:

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg's SaaS platform simplifies the last mile experience, enabling organizations to turn delivery into a competitive advantage by leveraging innovative technology to manage fleets or tap into a global network of 200+ integrated carriers, including parcel, same day, and LTL. By providing a scalable, data-driven solution for dynamic fleet management, increased delivery options, and automated processes, Bringg creates a seamless experience for drivers, dispatchers, and customers while reducing last-mile costs.

