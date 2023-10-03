Leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems for residential and small business customers turns to Aria to centralize billing and product catalog management

Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today announced that Verisure has selected Aria Billing Cloud to consolidate billing and subscription management operations across all markets where the company operates. Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services, protecting residential and small business customers in 17 countries in Europe and Latin America.

With 5 million customer accounts, the company selected Aria following a competitive review to consolidate and rationalize all billing activity into a single system. To date, the company has been following different billing processes across markets, each generating unique reports and datasets. Aria will allow Verisure to ultimately manage all billing data in one centralized location while also giving the company access to a powerful enterprise product catalog.

"In addition to reducing the number of technology systems, Aria will allow us to have consistent processes for all Verisure regions while enabling individual markets to continue to offer localized and tailored services," said Cristina Rivas, Group CTO, Verisure. "After a thorough review, we concluded that Aria was the only platform that could handle our level of billing complexity at scale. The strength of their enterprise product catalog will also help us solve two transformation projects at once."

Following initial signup and equipment fees, Verisure customers contract with the company for ongoing security monitoring via monthly subscription arrangements. Aria Billing Cloud will unify the subscription model on a global basis, integrating tax and regulatory considerations. The agility of the Aria platform will also allow for the potential introduction of new consumption-based services in the future. Finally, Verisure local markets can leverage Aria's product catalog to diverge from corporate product specification as needed to flexibly localize deals and offers.

"Verisure's selection of Aria affirms our ability to handle large volumes of customers located across multiple markets where a mix of physical products and services are being offered," said Tom Dibble, President CEO, Aria Systems. "With so many customer accounts in multiple countries, Verisure presents a level of billing complexity that only Aria can handle. We're excited to welcome Verisure, a leader in the security industry, to the Aria family and look forward to working with the team to standardize billing for all customers."

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Verisure:

Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. Our mission is to provide our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.

With over 35 years of insight, experience, and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity.

Thanks to a strong focus on high quality, our customers are amongst the most satisfied and loyal in our industry. We have some of the strongest growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services which demonstrates our exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to our customers.

For more information: www.verisure.com

