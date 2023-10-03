DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.5631 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1624828 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162

October 03, 2023 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)