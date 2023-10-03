Help Guide GRI's Standard-Setting Priorities

Open call for members to join the Global Sustainability Standards Board

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / A global recruitment call is underway to appoint new members to the body that underpins the continued success of the world's most widely used standards for sustainability reporting - the GRI Standards.

Individuals of high integrity with relevant professional experience are invited to apply to join the Global Sustainability Standards Board. The GSSB is the independent entity with sole responsibility for setting the GRI Standards, ensuring they continue to reflect global best practice for sustainability reporting and drive transparency and accountability for corporate impacts on the economy, environment and society.

With inclusive, multi-stakeholder representation at the heart of GRI's ways of working, representation is sought that spans sectors, functions, gender and geographic boundaries. Stakeholders and supporters from around the world are encouraged to review the vacancy and share the opportunities with prospective candidates.

In particular, there are vacancies for members with a focus on business and investment institutions. Applications by individuals from the other defined constituencies will also be considered.

Jack Ehnes, Chair of the GRI Supervisory Board, said: "The work of the Global Sustainability Reporting Board is critical in supporting GRI to carry out our mission, which is to empower decisions that create social, environmental and economic benefits for everyone. To take sustainability reporting to the next level, we need the right people to counsel us.?That is why we are seeking individuals from diverse backgrounds to join the GSSB, bringing their unique expertise and perspectives to inform GRI's decision-making and future direction."

All appointments are on a voluntary basis for a three-year term, starting from 1 January 2024. Find out more about the remit, expectations, responsibilities, constituencies and time commitment, as well as details of the nomination and selection process, and how to apply. The nomination period for applications is open until 3 November 2023 (23.59 CEST).

The GSSB is responsible for the development and approval of the GRI Standards and works exclusively in the public interest, according to a formally defined due process. For a detailed overview, read the GSSB FAQs.

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) is the independent, international organization that helps businesses and other organizations take responsibility for their impacts, by providing the global common language to report those impacts. The GRI Standards are the world's most widely used sustainability reporting standards, which are developed through a multi-stakeholder process and provided as a free public good.

