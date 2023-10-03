KEEP Labs: KEEP Announces Nationwide Launch, Transforming Home Safety and Medication Management

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Today, KEEP Labs, the pioneering company in innovative storage solutions, is thrilled to announce the greatly anticipated launch of its groundbreaking product, KEEP, the world's first smart storage device for medication and all life's remedies.





KEEP, Slate Black, $299, www.discoverkeep.com





Since its inception in 2020, KEEP has been at the forefront of blending cutting-edge technology with stylish design, working to revolutionize the way we store, manage and monitor medication in the home. The nationwide launch marks a significant milestone in making this innovative solution accessible to households across North America.

Rooted in its commitment to safety and innovation, WIFI and Bluetooth connected KEEP offers a modern solution for secure, discreet, and intelligent storage at home. Designed with a blend of style and functionality, KEEP ensures medications and other essentials are stored away from curious hands while appearing as a sleek piece of home decor. The KEEP companion app allows for secure biometric opening, real-time alerts for tampering or unauthorized movement, customizable LED display, medication management and passive adherence tracking.

"For the past three years we have worked hard to get this lifesaving product to market. It was not easy, but through talking to customers we were able to understand what both homes and healthcare needed and were able to build just that", says Philip Wilkins, Co-Founder, KEEP Labs. "After selling out a 15,000 unit pre-order campaign we knew we had to keep going. Today is a very proud day for all of us at KEEP and brings us closer to our mission to create a safer and more responsible home and world for our children."

KEEP addresses a growing need in today's homes, where multiple generations often live together, and guests frequently visit. The company provides secure storage for medications, cannabis, vitamins, and other sensitive items. Traditional storage methods either lack security or are inconvenient, leading to potential misuse, theft, or accidental ingestion, especially by children or curious teenagers. Additionally, there's a desire for storage solutions that blend seamlessly with modern home decor, rather than standing out or looking clinical.

Beyond the physical product, KEEP Health elevates the mission by offering a comprehensive medication adherence and analytics platform. This platform, a harmonious integration of cutting-edge hardware and software, is tailored to serve life sciences companies, patient support programs, and pharmacy networks.

KEEP Health tackles the medication non-adherence challenge in healthcare, which leads to suboptimal treatment outcomes, increased hospitalizations, and higher healthcare costs. Life sciences companies, patient support programs, and pharmacy networks often lack real-time insights into patient medication habits at home. Without timely data, it's challenging to intervene effectively, offer tailored support, or understand the effectiveness of different patient support strategies. KEEP is the first product to capture real-time data on medication usage passively in patient homes, which empowers proactive intervention and tailored support.

The launch of KEEP brings a new era of safety and convenience to households across North America. KEEP comes in two minimalistic colorways; chalk white and slate black, $299 at www.discoverkeep.com.

About KEEP Labs

KEEP Labs is a Canadian tech company founded by two dads who were looking for a smart way to store prescription medication at home. Originally focused on harm reduction, KEEP Lab's introductory product, KEEP, is a TIME Best Invention of 2020 and CES 2020 Innovation Honoree. KEEP Health is the first medication adherence and analytics platform for global life sciences companies, patient support programs and pharmacy networks that integrates both hardware and software for all dosage forms, providing deeper insight into the patient journey at home.



SOURCE: KEEP Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789090/keep-announces-nationwide-launch-transforming-home-safety-and-medication-management