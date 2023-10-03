Bay Area Bicycle Law Sponsoring Biketopia Berkeley 2023

Local law firm specializing in representing injured cyclists thrilled to support cycling community during annual fundraising event

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Oakland-based Bay Area Bicycle Law is once again sponsoring Biketopia Berkeley, a community-led non-profit bicycle shop supporting the Bay Area cycling community and its upcoming annual member party and fundraising event.

A long-time sponsor of Biketopia, Bay Area Bicycle Law is a leading California law firm solely representing cyclists in a range of legal issues. Committed cycling advocates, the firm represents scores of cyclists injured in crashes, often with motor vehicles, as well as in cases involving assaults on cyclists.

The firm's focus on representing cyclists is rooted in its commitment to justice and its support for bicycling as a healthy, environmentally responsible mode of transportation that is underutilized.

"We've always been dedicated supporters of cyclists and the cycling community in the Bay Area," said Senior Partner Lucy Allen, who has represented cyclists in legal matters for more than five years. "We've dedicated our legal practice to this community and in turn, to supporting bicycling not just as a means of recreation, but also as an exceptional form of transportation."

With that in mind, Bay Area Bicycle Law is proud to support Biketopia, a volunteer-run non-profit bike shop that provides repair services and bicycle education to East Bay Area cyclists, while also serving as a community hub for cyclists and its Annual Member Party and Fundraising event, to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., October 5 at the California Ballroom in downtown Oakland. The event will include a silent auction with more than 100 items, and other fundraising activities. More than 400 are expected to attend.

In addition to its $5,000 Gold-Level sponsorship donation, the firm is also donating dozens of water bottles, more than 200 red safety light key chains, and approximately 100 tire levers to Biketopia.

Bay Area Bicycle Law Founder and Chief Legal Counsel Michael Stephenson said Biketopia's commitment to supporting cyclists in the Bay Area goes beyond its support of the cycling community.

"Biketopia makes a difference, certainly for cyclists but also for the Bay Area community in general," Michael said. "Biketopia is extremely active in promoting and growing an inclusive, nonjudgmental community space for the Bay Area that is based on the idea of empowering people to learn about bikes and cyclists, riding safely, and promoting health-conscious community development."

About Bay Area Bicycle Law: Bay Area Bicycle Law's Founder and Chief Legal Counsel, Michael Stephenson, started the firm after moving to San Francisco in 2010. With a passion for cycling and for representing those most vulnerable on the roads of the San Francisco Bay Area, he realized that many cyclists were being represented by general practitioners. Some attorneys failed to appreciate how traffic laws apply to bikes, or how insurance coverage can most effectively be used.

For additional information about Biketopia, visit: https://www.biketopiaberkeley.org/

For information about Bay Area Bicycle Law, visit: https://bayareabicyclelaw.com

Contact Information

Lucy Allen

Senior Attorney

l.allen@bayareabicyclelaw.com

(415) 466-8717

SOURCE: Bay Area Bicycle Law

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789263/bay-area-bicycle-law-sponsoring-biketopia-berkeley-2023