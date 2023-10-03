Sendero Consulting: Sendero Announces New Principal Appointment: Liya Getachew

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Sendero, a management consulting firm with expertise delivering strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Liya Getachew to Principal.

Sendero Principal Liya Getachew

Liya brings expertise in project management, systems integration, change management, and process improvement across multiple industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and utilities, to Sendero's Senior Leadership Team.

"Through multiple large-scale system implementations, Liya has become invaluable to the digital transformation of many Sendero clients. She approaches each project with tenacity, but that tenacity is always balanced with an incredible emotional intelligence," said Sendero CEO and Founder Bret Farrar. "This combination makes her an extraordinary consultant and is one of many reasons she will be a tremendous asset to our Senior Leadership Team."

Since joining Sendero, Liya has successfully executed a variety of projects, including establishing new business functions, overseeing merger and acquisition activities, managing system integrations, and sourcing vendors. In each of her client engagements, she prioritizes tangible action plans and effective management to identify and implement measurable solutions.

Liya holds a master of business administration from the University of Dallas and a bachelor of business administration in management from the University of Texas at Arlington. In addition, she holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

About Sendero:

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Great Places to Work, Top Workplaces, and the Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for their clients and community.

