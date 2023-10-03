Versapay Empowers Croell to Streamline Payments and Create a Better Customer Experience

Versapay's Collaborative AR platform reduces paper checks and accelerates invoice processing for customers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Versapay , the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), is pleased to spotlight one of its valued customers, Croell , a family-owned concrete company operating throughout the mid-, south-, and mountain west. Croell's recent adoption of Versapay's Collaborative AR and Cash Application software has unlocked a smoother payments process and a better customer experience.

"Versapay's Collaborative AR platform has been instrumental in addressing one of our most significant challenges: integrating e-check processing into our portal," said Croell MIS-Manager, David Buzell . "Since implementing the new software, we've successfully reduced the volume of checks our team previously managed, accelerated payments, reduced costs, and can now give customers a choice in their preferred payment method. Our end goal is to migrate all of our customers over to the new platform where we anticipate seeing even more of a positive change in our payments process overall."

"By leveraging Versapay to streamline its payment process, Croell now has access to an abundance of reporting capabilities that were not previously available," said Nancy Sansom , Chief Commercial Officer at Versapay. "Through implementation of our Collaborative AR, Croell was able to better identify past due invoices, monitor current DSO, plus implement key process improvements. It's great to see Croell receive such an early return on their investment as we are continually looking for ways to add value in order to make it easier for customers to engage with their buyers through the platform."

Versapay touts the industry's first collaborative AR automation platform and B2B payment network, transforming the AR department by connecting buyers and sellers over the cloud to increase productivity and efficiency, and accelerate cash flow. Versapay's software streamlines payment processes for businesses and improves cash flow by allowing them to manage invoices and payments, communicate with customers, and integrate with other accounting and ERP systems.

About?Versapay

Versapay is a collaborative accounts receivable (AR) company. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay's employee base spans U.S. and Canada with offices in Toronto, Atlanta and Miami. With 9,000+ clients and 1 million+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay . To learn more about Versapay and its collaborative AR solutions please visit: versapay.com .

About Croell, Inc.

Croell Inc., a family owned, third generation company provides quality concrete and exceptional customer service throughout our various locations in the Midwest. We continually strive to utilize high quality raw materials to provide the best concrete available. Our small town values of meeting the customer's needs first and building long term customer relationships has not and will never change.

