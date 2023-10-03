BetterBrand's 'Hero' Product, 'The Better Bagel' launches exclusively in Whole Foods Market UK locations, following the brand's success in the US

BetterBrand the food tech company leading innovation in the $12 trillion refined carb space, has announced its expansion to the UK after gaining significant traction in the US with its innovative product range. BetterBrand will debut three SKUs of its 'hero' product, 'The Better Bagel' exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations in the UK from October 2, 2023. BetterBrand's entry into the UK marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to transform traditionally carb-heavy foods into healthy, functional alternatives, without compromising taste or experience.

Since launching in 2021, BetterBrand quickly gained traction with consumers and retailers for its commitment to creating products that not only introduce innovative twists to traditional favourites, but that bring joy to healthy eating. Backed by proprietary 'grain-changing' technology, 'The Better Bagel'transforms the carb-heavy bagel into the net carb equivalent of two slices of banana, with over 25g of plant-based protein and no added sugar, while featuring a clean, non-GMO ingredient deck.

BetterBrand's global expansion comes off the heels of the company's record-breaking Series A, where, at $170M, its CEO and Founder, Aimee C. Yang, set the record for the highest Series A valuation posted by a female founder in venture history. This news placed BetterBrand's valuation at more than double that of some of the largest names in technology, including Facebook, Stripe, and Tesla. BetterBrand surpassed a $15M revenue run rate in August 2023, which is expected to double to $30M+ by the end of the year.

"The Better journey started with the simple mission of bringing joy and excitement to healthy eating. The response and demand that we've seen in the US since launch has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled to bring BetterBrand to the UK consumer," said Aimee Yang CEO Founder, BetterBrand. "Becoming an international brand is a huge milestone. We are excited for the next phase of expansion, and are grateful to the Whole Foods Market team, who have been incredible partners every step of the way."

"We're very excited to see and support BetterBrand's growth from the USA North America into the Global sphere. BetterBrand has shown exceptional success as a customer favourite in the US, and we're excited to be able to bring the magic exclusively to the UK this Autumn," said Jade Hoai, Executive Leader Purchasing, Marketing and Supply Chain for Whole Foods Market UK. "The demand for 'better-for-you' from the UK customer has continued to surge, and what 'Better' way to deliver than with BetterBrand!"

'The Better Bagel' will be available at Whole Foods Market stores across the UK from October 2 in three SKUs: 'The Everything', 'The Classic' and 'The Pretzel.' 'The Better Bagel' will be available in a pack of two for £5.99. BetterBrand's full product range is currently available online at the brand's website: www.eatbetter.com, and on shelves in over 2,000 locations in the US, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Gelson's, Bristol Farms, Giant, Wakefern, Plum Market, FoxTrot, Thrive Market, Target, and more.

About BetterBrand:

BetterBrand is a consumer food tech company leading innovation in the $12 trillion refined carb space, working to create a world where we have the freedom to indulge in the foods we crave without restriction, guilt, or compromise. Its hero product 'The Better Bagel,' transforms the carb-heavy bagel into the net carb equivalent of two banana slices, and features 250% more protein, 90% fewer carbs, and no added sugar. BetterBrand's suite of products is available online and on shelves in over 2,000 stores in the United States, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Giant, Target, Thrive Market, The Fresh Market, Gelson's, Bristol Farms, Giant, Harmon's, Plum Market, FoxTrot, Shoprite, Fairway, and more. For more information, visit eatbetter.com and follow the brand on social @eatbetter.

About Aimee C. Yang:

Aimee C. Yang is the Founder and CEO of BetterBrand, the company leading innovation in the $12 trillion refined carb space. Based between Los Angeles and London, Aimee launched BetterBrand in 2021 with a large-scale vision of redefining the consumer experience around diet and healthy eating. In 2021, Yang became the first sole female founder to raise over $1M in a venture-led pre-seed round across food tech, consumer, and food beverage. In 2023, Aimee set the record for highest Series A valuation posted by a sole female founder in venture history, when BetterBrand posted a $170M Series A valuation. Aimee holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois, and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's 'The Wharton School,' where she double majored in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management. Aimee is also a CPA and CFE, with prior experiences spanning consulting, operations, and litigation.

