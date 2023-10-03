Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, has announced its sponsorship of two of the industry's premier resource management and optimization conferences, RMI Connect and TSIA World ENVISION, demonstrating its commitment to advancing insights and expertise across the sector.

RMI Connect, a virtual forum on October 3rd and 5th, is designed to help service delivery teams improve resource and workforce management. The event will feature industry-leading vendors specializing in resource, workforce, and project management solutions, including Kantata's Vice President of Success Engineering, Banoo Behboodi. Behboodi will delve into AI's pivotal role in resource management and technology development. Registrants can attend the "Unleashing the Power of Resource Management" breakout session on Thursday, October 5th from 9:00 a.m.-9:50 a.m. PDT.

"AI has become a hot topic in resource management, as many organizations grapple with how to integrate the technology into their business practices effectively," said Behboodi. "We're excited to lead this critical and timely conversation at this year's RMI Connect, exploring how professional services organizations can embrace this technology in the most beneficial way for themselves and their clients."

TSIA World ENVISION, scheduled for October 16-18, 2023 in Las Vegas, is renowned as the technology industry's premier event for creating unified organizations. The event will provide attendees with insights into silo-busting strategies, cultural transformation, the future of work driven by AI, and more.

Banoo Behboodi will lead "Mastering Change Management through Technology Adoption," which will explore the essential steps and strategies for successfully buying software and what's needed to master change management. Attendees can join on Tuesday, October 17th from 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. PDT at the EnvisionExpo Stage #2.

Another discussion moderated by Banoo Behboodi will feature Monique Ludwig, Ciena Director Global Services PMO, and delve into how Ciena has leveraged the power of Kantata's technology to drive effective change and increase enterprise visibility into resourcing needs and project status, leading to improved collaboration and exceptional outcomes for Ciena and customers alike. Attendees can join "Leveraging Technology for Seamless Digital Transformation" on Tuesday, October 17th from 2:50 p.m.-3:20 p.m. PDT in the Ironwood 5 Room.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to stop by the Headshot Lounge at TSIA World ENVISION and receive a complimentary professional headshot on October 17th and 18th.

"Kantata is committed to the development of professional services organizations, ensuring that they are well-equipped to succeed," says Charles Gustine, Brand Evangelist at Kantata. "Our support of RMI Connect and TSIA World ENVISION is a reflection of that commitment, and to advancing insights and expertise across the sector."

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

