Two analyses have shed light on an important factor when evaluating treatments that significantly reduce bodyweight: their effect on muscle composition. For their multicenter SURPASS-3 MRI study, Eli Lilly and Company selected AMRA Researcher to measure muscle volume and muscle fat infiltration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003113775/en/

AMRA® Researcher Used to Evaluate the Effect of Tirzepatide on Muscle Composition (Graphic: Business Wire)

Previous data from the study using AMRA Researcher, demonstrated that patients treated with tirzepatide showed, in addition to the significant weight reduction, a favorable effect on fat distribution pattern (visceral fat, subcutaneous fat and liver fat). The two analyses presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting this year aim to better understand the effect of tirzepatide on muscle composition.

The first analysis determined the effect of tirzepatide on muscle fat infiltration. It was found that tirzepatide led to a significant reduction in muscle fat infiltration, and this reduction was significantly greater than in patients treated with insulin degludec.

The second analysis examined the effect of tirzepatide on muscle composition (both muscle fat infiltration and muscle volume) using longitudinal data from the UK Biobank imaging study to contextualize the observed changes. Treatment with tirzepatide led to larger reduction than expected in muscle fat infiltration and as-predicted changes in muscle volume.

Thus far, Eli Lilly and Company's use of AMRA Researcher in the SURPASS-3 MRI study has shown that tirzepatide not only led to substantial bodyweight reduction, but that it did so with a beneficial effect on fat distribution pattern (visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, and liver fat) and without apparent detrimental changes on muscle composition (muscle volume and muscle fat infiltration).

Olof Dahlqvist Leinhard, CEO of AMRA Medical, commented: "As new drugs with meaningful effects on bodyweight are developed, it is important to evaluate their effects beyond just weight change, such as changes in visceral or hepatic fat, muscle fat infiltration and muscle volume".

AMRA Researcher is a body composition analysis tool, based on a rapid 10-minute MRI scan with the high reproducibility needed for use in multicenter clinical trials. AMRA Researcher delivers fat distribution and muscle composition measurements with unrivaled accuracy and precision.

Results of both analyses from SURPASS-3 MRI were presented on October 3rd at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2023 conference that took place in Hamburg, Germany.

If you would like to learn more about the studies presented at EASD, get access to the full abstracts at https://amramedical.com/EASD-2023/

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a health informatics company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition analysis, delivering multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled accuracy and precision all from a rapid whole-body MRI scan.

Follow AMRA on LinkedIn for the latest updates in body composition and precision medicine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003113775/en/

Contacts:

Marie Börjesson

Senior Director Brand Marketing

marie.borjesson@amramedical.com

+46 70 628 19 77