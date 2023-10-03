Sadot Group, Inc.: Sadot Group Inc. Highlights Operational Milestones in Corporate Update

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) (the "Sadot Group" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, is pleased to announce the release of its latest Corporate Update, available to shareholders on the Company's website at https://www.sadotgroupinc.com/events-presentations.

"Following our strategic pivot to the global food supply chain sector, we are pleased to announce in our latest Corporate Update significant milestones across each of our core verticals as we continue to execute on our plans initiated earlier this year. This focus has allowed us to fortify our financial position, allowing us redirect resources towards the growth of our agri-foods supply chain business, reinforcing our dedication to enhancing shareholder value," stated CEO Michael Roper.

About Sadot Group Inc.



Sadot Group Inc., formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc., has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group currently operates within three key verticals of the global food supply chain including 1) global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, 2) farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa, and 3) food service operations with more than 45 restaurants across the U.S. and Kuwait. Sadot Group is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations in Miami, Dubai, Singapore, Kyiv and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila

SVP

Integrous Communications

W - 951.946.5288

E - IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789464/sadot-group-inc-highlights-operational-milestones-in-corporate-update