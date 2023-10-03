DJ Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 1H'23 results summary: continued growth

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 1H'23 results summary: continued growth 03-Oct-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): 1H'23 results summary: continued growth We reviewed NBPE's business model in our initiation, Co-investments generating superior performance. We noted the high-secular-growth and downside-resilient investee companies, the value added by partner GPs, the good co-investing cashflow and return profile and the value added by the manager, NB. The 26 September results confirmed all these trends. The key numbers were i) NAV p/sh USD29.24 (GBP23.00) (Aug USD27.93/ GBP22.04. ii) 4.8% NAV TR at 30 June 2023, iii) portfolio company weighted average LTM 14.9% revenue and 15.4% EBITDA growth, iv) EV/LTM EBITDA 15.4x, and v) debt/ EBITDA 5.4x. NBPE's virtual investor day is on 5 October at 2pm (Registration here). Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h23-results-summary-continued-growth/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

