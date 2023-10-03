Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
WKN: A0MXLB | ISIN: GG00B1ZBD492 | Ticker-Symbol: 31X
Frankfurt
03.10.23
09:15 Uhr
17,900 Euro
-0,200
-1,10 %
Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 1H'23 results summary: continued growth

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 1H'23 results summary: continued growth 
03-Oct-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): 
1H'23 results summary: continued growth 
 
We reviewed NBPE's business model in our initiation, Co-investments generating superior performance. We noted the 
high-secular-growth and downside-resilient investee companies, the value added by partner GPs, the good co-investing 
cashflow and return profile and the value added by the manager, NB. The 26 September results confirmed all these 
trends. The key numbers were i) NAV p/sh USD29.24 (GBP23.00) (Aug USD27.93/ GBP22.04. ii) 4.8% NAV TR at 30 June 2023, iii) 
portfolio company weighted average LTM 14.9% revenue and 15.4% EBITDA growth, iv) EV/LTM EBITDA 15.4x, and v) debt/ 
EBITDA 5.4x. NBPE's virtual investor day is on 5 October at 2pm (Registration here). 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h23-results-summary-continued-growth/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                     mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1740379 03-Oct-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
