TrueRock Holdings, Inc. Continues With Expansion Efforts to the Triad Region

TrueRock Holdings, Inc. Has Secured Over $100 Million in Contracts With North Carolina Department of Transportation ("NCDOT") and Other Clients

MONROE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / TrueRock Holdings, Inc., one of the region's largest and most recognized vertically integrated infrastructure development firms, announced today that its expansion into the "Piedmont Triad" ("Triad") region in North Carolina is progressing ahead of schedule.









Thad Preslar, the President of TrueRock Construction LLC, said, "The emergence of the Triad as a major regional development opportunity is creating a significant number of opportunities for our company to develop and construct highways, industrial, commercial, residential projects. Our quarry in Alamance, which is estimated to generate over one million tons of aggregate per year, provides our Company with a competitive advantage that is now being recognized by our customers. We believe that this growth will continue and that TrueRock will be expanding further to capitalize on this opportunity."

TrueRock Holdings, Inc. was awarded their first contract in the Triad in January of 2022 and has since then been awarded over $100 million worth of contracts, including the following projects:

$2.7 million NCDOT contract for milling and plant mix resurfacing of secondary roadways in Alamance County.

$61.1 million NCDOT contract for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of NC-42.

$6.2 million NCDOT contract for 26 miles of shoulder reconstruction, milling and plant mix resurfacing on two sections of US-421 in Chatham and Randolph counties.

$25.3 million NCDOT contract for roadway and bridge reconstruction on US-29, US-70, and I-85 Business in High Point.

About TrueRock Holdings, Inc.

TrueRock Holdings, Inc. (www.truerockholdings.com) is a vertically integrated infrastructure development company that develops, owns and operates quarries that supply aggregates; a logistics fleet that provides distribution support, HMA plants; and construction operations that focus on the new construction, repair, and maintenance of publicly funded roadways. This includes local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways, and bridges as well as private sector projects that include paving and site work for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, and residential developments, across North Carolina and South Carolina.

