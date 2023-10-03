St. Julians, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (the "Company" or "EEG") today announced its latest strategic expansion within the online gaming industry. The Company is integrating a sportsbook supplied by Delasport to its customers on Vie.bet.

EEG's latest addition to its offerings reinforces its commitment to providing a dynamic and robust portfolio of online betting products. Even as the Company diversifies its product offerings, its foundation remains solidly in the realm of responsible gaming practices. With the addition of sports wagering through the Delasport platform, EEG is poised to re-introduce a significantly enhanced sportsbook offering.

Alex Igelman, Chief Executive Officer of Esports Entertainment Group, commented, "Partnering with Delasport represents an exciting opportunity for EEG to broaden its offerings to a whole new set of players within key markets where sports betting is already exceptionally popular. We look forward to seeing the anticipated positive impact and growth this integration brings to our company."

"The partnership with Delasport also lays a secure foundation for EEG to soon launch esports betting. This would include providing betting markets or traditional esports tournaments, as well as introducing betting markets on short-cycle wagerable esports content, and all backed by the expertise of the industry's leading esports odds provider."

"Partnering with an industry giant like EEG is yet another milestone in Delasport's growing track record of successes. We are proud to be able to provide our modern sportsbook solution, boosted with player personalization and engagement tools, to a company with such vast experience," noted Delasport's CEO, Oren Cohen Shwartz.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. remains at the forefront of online gaming innovations, dedicated to delivering an immersive experience to its user base. With its core values, EEG plans to set its focus deeply into responsible gaming while the brand continues to lead and evolve, catering to both existing customers and welcoming new audiences.

About Delasport

Delasport is a leading iGaming software supplier that delivers a modern one-stop-shop solution for sports betting, online casino, and player account management. Their platform focuses on player experience through personalization, unique exciting ways to bet, strong retention capabilities with rich player engagement suite and cutting-edge technological innovations.

Since its founding in 2010, Delasport has won multiple international awards for its sportsbook and managed services, and has gained a proven track record of excellence, stability, and overall success.

Currently, Delasport has hundreds of experts in various IT, Operations and business fields and several offices: in Bulgaria (Sofia and Plovdiv), Ukraine, and Malta.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a global MGA-licensed, "esports-focused" iGaming B2C operator and a US-focused B2B provider of esports solutions. The Company owns and operates the world's leading esport venue management system, currently deployed in over 800 global locations, including more than 100 colleges and universities. The Company's strategy is to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar market for esports and esports wagering by leveraging its leading position in the industry. The Company is also targeting the rapidly growing market for short-form esports wagerable content, which features competitive, short-cycle head-to-head leagues that are optimized for betting. In addition to its plans to distribute esports content, the Company currently provides B2C-focused wagering through its MGA-licensed suite of brands. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or to our strategies, targeted markets, and future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the Center serving as a hub for competitive gaming communities, bringing together the brightest minds from all stakeholders to develop bespoke software and hardware solutions that equip both students and educators to thrive in the digital age.. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC, including our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and stay listed on Nasdaq, our obligations under our preferred stock outstanding, and our ability to continue as a going concern. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of such Act.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: GMBL@crescendo-ir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182712