Digitalzone, a leading B2B demand generation solutions provider, today announced that it will be leading a session at the Forrester B2B Summit EMEA in a dedicated session titled, "Brand Demand: How to develop a holistic approach to demand generation." Attendees can join Victoria Tinsdale, EMEA VP of Sales at Digitalzone, Zach Bentolila, Global Partner Regional Senior Director of Marketing at Checkmarx, and Assaf Hershko, Director of Global Services Marketing at Adobe, on October 10th at 2:20pm BST at the Intercontinental London.

Deciding on a strategy to confront the broadening scope and rapid pace of change is one of the biggest challenges marketers face today. Customers are increasingly harder to reach and engage with, despite access to vastly more data-driven consumer insights and stronger personalization tools. Budgets are shrinking while internal stakeholders become more demanding, further compounding the squeeze on marketers. Determining the right balance between brand-building and demand-generation marketing efforts is critical. In this session, attendees will learn how to craft a best-fit and holistic brand-and-demand strategy.

The Forrester B2B Summit EMEA is the premier event to drive business and fuel the revenue engine. Explore ground-breaking research, models, and frameworks, designed with your organization's priorities in mind. Insightful breakouts, hands-on case studies, lasting peer connections, and inspiring keynotes all contribute to empowering the strategies of marketing, sales, and product leaders to foster results that surpass goals. The event will take place October 9-11 in London.

Digitalzone is a leading B2B marketing and demand gen company that specializes in creating demand for products and services through personalized and data-driven campaigns. Founded in 2013 with a global presence, Digitalzone leverages cutting-edge technology and proprietary tools to drive rapid growth for clients. As an independent publisher with complete in-house operations and delivery capabilities across its database containing over 105 million opt-in leads, the company has full control over the entire campaign process and a dedicated client team in place to ensure on-time delivery and overall success. Having delivered over 50,000 campaigns for some of the biggest companies worldwide, Digitalzone has a proven track record of driving growth for clients and continues to expand its footprint in the demand generation space. For more information, visit https://digitalzone.com.

