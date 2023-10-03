2023 World Trade Centers Association Member Forum Reconvenes in New York City to Modernize and Revitalize the Association for the Future

Embracing the 'Drivers of Progress' theme, WTCA members gear up for networking, workshops and more for the organization's global expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®), an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries, announced today that it will host its 2023 WTCA Member Forum from October 15-17 in New York City, with limited live streaming available. With the theme of "Drivers of Progress," this year's event will focus on the unique ways WTC businesses drive progress within their local communities and the Association's plans to modernize and revitalize for the future by clearly identifying its brand narrative and expanding its current global Membership base to 500 WTCA Members within the next decade.

The three-day WTCA Member Forum is one of the Association's flagship events. Attended by world-renowned experts and representatives from Member WTC businesses, the annual WTCA Member Forum provides countless opportunities for attendees to tap into the global WTCA network and reconnect with fellow WTCA Members. This year, the forum will unite the collective expertise of the WTCA community, and actively engage in shaping the organization's future, with the goal to strengthen and modernize the WTCA brand.

"We are thrilled to host the 2023 WTCA Member Forum again in New York City," said John E. Drew, Chair, Board of Directors of the WTCA. "This year's program showcases our new branding strategy, a crucial element of our 2023-2025 WTCA Strategic Plan. Members can learn about our short- and long-term plans to establish a strong foundation for the WTCA brand, which includes a new cohesive narrative, corporate assets for Members and the business development team, a refreshed WTCA website and new forms of Member-to-Member communication. We will also introduce the newly-elected and diverse group of the WTCA's Board of Directors, discuss our 'Road to 500' initiative, and offer networking, workshops and more to help attendees expand their businesses."

In addition to the new branding strategy and other events, this year's forum marks the launch of the Francophone Initiative, which invites WTCA Members from French-speaking business communities around the world to collaborate and expand the presence of French-speaking delegations from WTC Member companies. It will kick off the official countdown to the highly anticipated 54th annual WTCA Global Business Forum, which will be hosted March 3-6, 2024 by WTC Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India.

Drawing upon this opportunity to shape the global trade and investment landscape for the future, Crystal Edn, WTCA Executive Director of Member Services, echoed the enthusiasm and ambitious goals set for the upcoming forum. "We are looking forward to great results from this year's Member Forum," she said. "We aim to carve out bold new directions for our initiatives and lay the groundwork for an even stronger Association. Thanks to all our attending members, together, we are poised for a year of unparalleled success and deep insights."

This year's event is open only to WTCA Members, including license holders and staff of WTC businesses. WTCA Members can register here.

For more information about the 2023 WTCA Member Forum and to view the agenda, please click here. Also, follow WTCAEvents on social media.

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in 91 countries. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, the WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for Members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its Members, the goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

