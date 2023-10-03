G-P Named an Industry Leader for the Third Time in NelsonHall's 2023 Global Employer of Record Research

G-P recognized again as a leader by third analyst firm in 2023; underscores its commitment to redefining global business growth with industry-leading technology, robust infrastructure and client-centricity

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the pioneer and recognized leader in the global employment industry, known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, today announced its recognition as an Employer of Record (EOR) industry leader in NelsonHall's third annual 2023 Global EOR Services NEAT evaluation report. G-P has continued to hold its leadership position in all editions of the report since its inception.

G-P demonstrates its ongoing leadership as a premier HR technology provider for global growth. NelsonHall named G-P a leader in its Overall, Innovation in Technology & Tools and Innovation in Services categories in its 2023 evaluation. With this recognition, the company is proud to have been named a leader by all industry analyst firms covering the EOR industry since 2020.

G-P is disrupting the status quo of global employment with its vision for global growth technology - creating a world where borders or boundaries do not limit companies' ability to grow or individuals' access to opportunity.

"The momentum for technology-enabled EOR services in hiring and onboarding global remote talent while reducing costs and risks remains strong. G-P's leadership in the 2023 NelsonHall Global EOR NEAT reflects their ongoing commitment to innovative support for global growth," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, principal HR technology & services analyst at NelsonHall. "The introduction of the G-P Meridian Suite in 2023 offers clients a customizable tech-driven workforce solution across market segments. G-P's strategic shift creates a new HR tech category, global growth technology, enhancing their role as a trusted advisor for customers in global expansion."

NelsonHall's evaluation also touts G-P's robust global infrastructure, client-centric approach, strategic partner network and industry leadership engagement as a founding member of the Global Employment Innovation Organization (GEIO) as key strengths.

"G-P is proud to stand at the forefront of innovation and excellence," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "Our recognition as a leader in NelsonHall's 2023 EOR NEAT report - and all other EOR industry analyst reports- reaffirms our commitment to delivering transformative global growth solutions and empowering companies to succeed in an interconnected world."

About G-P

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P MeridianTM Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

