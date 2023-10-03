Speed up, simplify, and secure connection of distributed employees, devices, apps, networks, and data centers without sacrificing performance

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that all connectivity elements of Cloudflare's single-vendor SASE platform, Cloudflare One, are now generally available. Cloudflare's SASE offering addresses both security and networking transformation requirements without adding complexity, a crucial differentiator in protecting today's hybrid workforce.

As organizations migrate to the cloud to accelerate innovation and maintain a competitive edge, they often grapple with network complexity, along with the need to connect and secure distributed employees, devices, apps, and data centers all without sacrificing performance. Without a flexible IT infrastructure, organizations face issues such as security gaps from distributed users and personal devices, which introduces significant risk to corporate data and increases overall cost. To combat this, organizations are drastically shifting to adopt single-vendor SASE platforms. According to Gartner®, "by 2026, 60% of new SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single-vendor SASE offering, up from 15% in 2023." Cloudflare One allows customers to adopt SASE as it fits their existing deployments including native single-vendor deployments with Cloudflare, or by leveraging existing SD-WAN deployments. Cloudflare's branch appliance, Magic WAN Connector, can be pre-installed on hardware delivered by TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, or installed within organizations' existing environments.

Every day, enterprise technology leaders bring together thousands of people, devices, clouds, systems, applications, and networks to support a new business imperative: the digital imperative, to work, develop, and deliver everything everywhere. Cloudflare's branch appliance and networking-as-a-service, are built natively upon Cloudflare's connectivity cloud, which simplifies deployment for enterprises and improves:

Network and security staff efficiency: Cloudflare One reduces the time it takes to connect users, locations, and devices by centralizing policy management and enforcement around the globe.

Security posture: Cloudflare One reduces the customer's attack surface, while also reducing operational complexity with a single dashboard control plane.

Administrator and user experience: Cloudflare One is built on its unified connectivity cloud, massively improving performance for in-office, remote, or hybrid workers. This is backed by Cloudflare's 100% uptime SLA to guarantee business continuity for enterprises.

Control over IT environments: Cloudflare One enables IT leaders to operate in domains they once could not exercise control over, by connecting any traffic source or destination and layering Zero Trust security policies on top.

"For over a decade, Cloudflare has been in the business of simplifying network security. Whether it's securely connecting remote employees, offices, data centers, or even multi-cloud deployment, we empower IT teams with the means necessary to modernize their architecture," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "The GA of Magic WAN Connector on Cloudflare One represents our ability to enable business productivity that is secure at speed, from one of the most comprehensive SASE solutions available today."

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future. With Cloudflare's latest solution added to TD SYNNEX's global portfolio, we're able to further enrich the breadth and depth of our security offerings. This enables customers to take on today's critical security and networking transformation in order to protect and keep hybrid workforces running, without adding complexity," said Jessica McDowell, senior vice president, business development and security strategy at TD SYNNEX.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Blog: Announcing General Availability for the Magic WAN Connector: the easiest way to jumpstart SASE transformation for your network

Cloudflare Magic WAN Connector

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Nat Smith, Charlie Winckless, 16 August 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

