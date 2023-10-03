Asana Intelligence, powered by the Work Graph®, drives greater clarity, impact, and scale for executives, departments, and entire organizations

Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading enterprise work management solution, announced new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that drive greater clarity, impact, and scale for executives, departments, and entire organizations. Through Asana's Work Graph®, these new enterprise-grade AI capabilities empower leaders to steer their organizations toward reaching goals and driving outcomes faster.

"We stand at the precipice of a new golden age of innovation, where humans and AI together can achieve more than ever," says Dustin Moskovitz, Asana CEO. "Yet, so many leaders still find themselves without the right tools to save time and resources, drive impact, and hit their goals. With our new AI capabilities powered by Asana's Work Graph our customers can now harness AI at work to drive greater clarity and accountability, and maximize impact at scale. Asana brings AI and human innovation together to help leaders understand how work gets done within their organizations in real-time and find ways to work more efficiently."

Asana's latest AI innovations offer leaders:

A smarter way to maximize impact

(Starting today) Smart fields: Organize projects to support cross-functional collaboration with auto-generated custom fields.

Organize projects to support cross-functional collaboration with auto-generated custom fields. (Starting today) Smart editor: Write clearer, more compelling drafts that strike the appropriate tone (for example, polite vs. direct or concise vs. detailed).

Write clearer, more compelling drafts that strike the appropriate tone (for example, polite vs. direct or concise vs. detailed). (Starting today) Smart summaries: Surface highlights from task descriptions and comments, along with key action items. In the future, make video calls actionable by turning meeting transcripts from calls into summaries and action items.

Surface highlights from task descriptions and comments, along with key action items. In the future, make video calls actionable by turning meeting transcripts from calls into summaries and action items. (What's ahead) Smart workflows: Create workflows with simple, natural language instructions that are optimized over time to match specific goals and best practices.

Create workflows with simple, natural language instructions that are optimized over time to match specific goals and best practices. (What's ahead) Smart digests: See project updates with a feed that tracks recent changes or what may require priority attention.

A smarter way to drive clarity and accountability

(Winter 2023) Smart status: Create more comprehensive status updates faster with AI, pulling from real-time work data to identify risks, open questions, and roadblocks standing in the way of hitting goals.

Create more comprehensive status updates faster with AI, pulling from real-time work data to identify risks, open questions, and roadblocks standing in the way of hitting goals. (Winter 2023) Smart answers: Use natural language to ask Asana questions, and get timely answers and insights about projects, identify blockers, and determine next steps.

Use natural language to ask Asana questions, and get timely answers and insights about projects, identify blockers, and determine next steps. (Summer 2024) Smart goals: Write more effective goals by starting with a plain description of what to achieve and let AI draft it based on previous goals and performance.

Write more effective goals by starting with a plain description of what to achieve and let AI draft it based on previous goals and performance. (What's ahead) Smart planning: Visualize potential outcomes with scenario planning based on timelines, resource allocations, and approved budgets.

Visualize potential outcomes with scenario planning based on timelines, resource allocations, and approved budgets. (What's ahead) Smart workload: Monitor and adjust team resourcing based on historical and future capacity to meet changing goals.

A smarter way to scale

(What's ahead) Smart search: Use natural language to search and pull relevant information from Asana's Work Graph data (for example, "show tasks assigned to me in the last month").

Use natural language to search and pull relevant information from Asana's Work Graph data (for example, "show tasks assigned to me in the last month"). Asana AI Technology Partner network: Leverage leading foundation models from OpenAI and Anthropic, tailored for the enterprise in a trusted, secure, and ethical way. Asana also integrates with services like Amazon Web Services (AWS) AppFabric to improve collaboration at scale.

Leverage leading foundation models from OpenAI and Anthropic, tailored for the enterprise in a trusted, secure, and ethical way. Asana also integrates with services like Amazon Web Services (AWS) AppFabric to improve collaboration at scale. Asana AI Channel Partner network: Support customers at scale in AI implementation through leading global solutions and systems integrator experts, like Slalom, CPrime, and West Monroe.

Support customers at scale in AI implementation through leading global solutions and systems integrator experts, like Slalom, CPrime, and West Monroe. Enterprise security control: Keep data safe, secure, and compliant with enterprise-grade security and permissions, while providing admins with controls over the role of AI at work.

Asana's new AI capabilities are designed to help entire organizations individuals, departments, and leaders work smarter and drive outcomes faster. From marketing executives wanting to drive clarity around annual planning and goals; to operations leaders looking to maximize impact by scaling strategic initiatives across departments; and IT executives eager to standardize work management on one enterprise-grade platform that is trusted, secure, and uses AI in a transparent way, Asana's new AI capabilities help enterprises around the world work smarter.

"At IPG Mediabrands, we use technology to empower all 18,000 of our employees across more than 130 countries. Asana has been instrumental in helping our teams work smarter," says Jarrod Martin, CEO at KINESSO (IPG Mediabrands' global performance marketing agency). "It has freed up time for employees to focus on innovation and strategic thinking, helped us understand where our processes can be improved, and reduced the amount of joyless work we do the work that impacts our bottom line and the happiness of our people and clients. We are excited by the potential of AI to further reduce joyless work and enhance productivity."

Asana's Work Innovation Score

Asana also launched The Work Innovation Score, a proprietary, first-of-its-kind AI-driven benchmark developed by its Work Innovation Lab. The Work Innovation Score, which is now available to Asana's enterprise customers, enables companies to benchmark their performance against industry peers across four key metrics: cohesion (how well employees work together), velocity (how quickly work moves forward), resilience (stability during employee turnover), and capacity (employee bandwidth). The Work Innovation Score shows how effectively teams are working together within an organization and suggests ways to improve collaboration, accelerate productivity, maximize employee impact, and increase competitive advantage. Developed by industry-leading experts on the science of work, the score is powered by Asana's Work Graph®, state-of-the-art neural networks, and predictive AI. Because the Work Graph connects data across the whole enterprise work, functions, teams, and people Asana's Work Innovation Score is uniquely able to assess innovation potential.

"Asana's Work Innovation Score provides a lens into how teams work together, predicting challenges in how employees are collaborating in order to proactively address them. At AWS and through our joint research with Asana's Work Innovation Lab, we've seen that employees are struggling with 'collaboration overload,' which comes at the cost of productivity," says Federico Torreti, head of product for AWS AppFabric at AWS. "With The Work Innovation Score and services like AWS AppFabric-which connects multiple software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for better security, management, and productivity-companies have new visibility into how to streamline collaboration and productivity to drive employee impact and gain a competitive advantage."

Learn about Asana's latest AI solution and Work Innovation Score.

More updates will be shared at Asana's Work Innovation Summit watch the event replay here.

About Asana

Asana empowers organizations to work smarter. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has 139K+ paying customers, and millions of users in 200+ countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Accenture, Roche, and T-Mobile rely on Asana to manage everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning, product launches, and employee onboarding. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

