AVIA's National Generative AI Collaborative Grows to Nearly Thirty Major Health Systems

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / AVIA , the nation's leading market intelligence and advisory services firm advancing digital transformation in healthcare, has added several additional health systems to its national Generative AI Strategic Collaborative . The new additions include multiple nationally recognized health systems and industry leaders, including some of the largest health systems in the country.

Announced in July , AVIA's national Generative AI Strategic Collaborative represents a unique opportunity for health systems to actively bring their voices and expertise to shaping the future of AI in healthcare-developing guidelines, actionable steps, and solutions that best meet the needs of patients and their communities.

AVIA has rallied nearly 30 health systems, key industry associations, and government leaders- including a recently announced slate of 10 expert advisors -to join its collaborative to identify risks, opportunities, and actionable steps for responsible, impactful, and ethical AI adoption for the healthcare industry. New health system members include:

Banner Health

BJC HealthCare

Boston Children's Hospital

Children's Mercy Kansas City

Cottage Health

Novant Health

OSF HealthCare

UVA Health

"Children's hospitals have unique challenges when it comes to generative AI and other new technology - such as gaining consent from our patients and families - so we look forward to working with other systems, experts, and technology firms to ensure peds needs are incorporated," said Rob Steele, MD, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Children's Mercy. "By joining AVIA's Generative AI Collaborative, Children's Mercy Kansas City is getting ahead of these challenges using a co-created action plan from the country's best and brightest."

"Generative AI has the potential to make an enormous impact on health systems and patients," said Dr. Scott Cullen, EVP and Chief Clinical Officer at AVIA and leader of the collaborative. "We're proud to be joining forces with such an impressive group of health system leaders, as well as industry associations and expert advisors who will help shape this important initiative. AVIA has always been on the forefront of what is next in healthcare transformation, and we believe this collaborative will help ensure the potential of generative AI in our industry is fulfilled, ushering in a transformative era in healthcare delivery."

Although pioneering research has already begun, there is still time for additional organizations to join the collaborative. Interested health systems, industry or professional organizations can attend an AVIA briefing on its Generative AI Collaborative Monday, October 9th from 4:00-5:30pm at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas during HLTH 2023. To learn more, contact AVIA at genai@avia.health .

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. The AVIA Network provides unique opportunities for health system and industry leaders to come together, access leading market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and leverage results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate, and select digital health solutions, at aviahealthinnovation.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

Ashley Richardson

Aria Marketing for AVIA

arichardson@ariamarketing.com

850-346-4145

SOURCE: AVIA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789315/avias-national-generative-ai-collaborative-grows-to-nearly-thirty-major-health-systems