Carebox Healthcare Solutions, Inc.: Carebox Welcomes THANC to the Carebox Connect Network

THANC Guide resource center for thyroid, head and neck cancer patients will now feature Carebox Connect for clinical trial search and matching.

NEW YORK, NY AND RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Carebox, a leading provider of clinical trial matching solutions, and the THANC (Thyroid, Head & Neck Cancer) Foundation - which supports research and education in the early detection and treatment of thyroid, head and neck cancer - today announced the launch of a Carebox Connect experience optimized for thyroid, head and neck cancer patients.

The new web application gives patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals an easy and effective way to search and match to thyroid, head and neck cancer clinical trials.

Carebox Connect can now be accessed from the clinical trials page of the THANC Guide, where it will join a wide range of educational material, blogs, patient stories, and resources that the THANC Guide provides.

The Carebox Connect trial database is synchronized daily with the ClinicalTrials.gov clinical trial data maintained by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Applying its human-supervised AI, Carebox converts the unstructured text in ClinicalTrials.gov that describes eligibility criteria for enrollment, into a searchable index of clinical criteria for matching with patient characteristics. This allows patients and families to complete a questionnaire about their particular diagnosis, treatment history, genetic testing, and other relevant information to then identify potentially relevant clinical trials automatically.

"Carebox Connect will help THANC make clinical trials more accessible to patients, which will ultimately accelerate approval of new treatments to improve outcomes for patients." Erika Rauscher,

Executive Director, THANC (Thyroid, Head & Neck Cancer)

For more advanced users, full search and filtering capabilities are available. Filters can be saved for future use. Furthermore, based on those saved filters, users can subscribe to receive Carebox Connect notifications in their email inbox whenever new trials of interest to them open (or new sites open) in a defined distance radius from where they are located.

Erika Rauscher, Executive Director of the THANC Foundation, shared that "THANC is focused on advancing clinical research in thyroid, head and neck cancer." As she further explained, "We know how challenging it can be for patients to navigate clinical trials. Advancing new therapeutic approaches, which can only happen when individuals participate in trials, will ideally lead to improved treatments and better outcomes for patients, both of which are core to our mission. Carebox Connect helps us make participation in clinical trials more accessible for patients and accelerates approval of new treatments."

Adva Shachar, VP of Product Management at Carebox, notes that "each new partner that joins our network helps us shape the roadmap for Carebox Connect. We are continually adding new features and capabilities to better engage, educate, match, and connect patients, families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to clinical trials. THANC's web application features our newest search filters and subscription features. We are proud to be able to support the wonderful work of the THANC Foundation and will continue to expand our network of partners to reach as many patients as possible."

About Thyroid, Head And Neck Cancer (THANC) Foundation

Those diagnosed with thyroid, head and neck cancer may experience a change in voice, speech, swallow function, as well as a diminished quality of life when undergoing treatment. The THANC (Thyroid, Head & Neck Cancer) Foundation supports research and education in the early detection and treatment of thyroid, head and neck cancer-advances new therapeutic approaches and works to alleviate the suffering and functional impairment patients may experience as a result of treatment. THANC focuses on community awareness and education, as well as patient outreach and support initiatives. For more information, visit thancfoundation.org.

About Carebox

Carebox connects patients and physicians seeking treatment options with clinical trials. For patients and families, access to information about the newest and most advanced treatment options is obscured and frustrating to find. For pharma companies, clinical trial recruitment is the primary bottleneck in the $100B+ drug development market now being reshaped by precision medicine treatment specificity, new trial models, diversity requirements, and digital health consumer expectations. Carebox is at the forefront of addressing these challenges for patients and their families, as well as for the ecosystem of companies involved in sponsoring, running, and recruiting for clinical trials. Learn more about Carebox at careboxhealth.com.

About Carebox Connect

The Carebox Connect cloud platform digitizes Carebox's two decades of experience in navigating over one million patients seeking clinical trial options. It enables trial sponsors of all sizes to educate, engage, navigate, match, qualify, refer, and enroll patients in their clinical trials. Pharma trial sponsors, hospital research centers, and patient advocacy groups use Carebox Connect to present their clinical trial portfolios to the public, optimize trial recruitment, and enhance participant diversity in support of ongoing clinical research.

About The Carebox Connect Network

In addition to customer-branded Carebox Connect solutions for trials sponsors and sites, the Carebox Connect Network brings the power of the platform to patients, families, and caregivers via a rapidly growing network of tens of patient advocacy groups and physician associations. Carebox runs co-branded and branded web applications and/or clinical trial navigation services on behalf of its Carebox Connect Network partners.

