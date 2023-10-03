Swell Revolutionizes Patient Feedback With the Launch of Patient Experience Management

Swell introduces an unparalleled, real-time feedback solution tailored for healthcare organizations.

HOLLADAY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Swell, a frontrunner in review and feedback solutions, proudly unveils its latest innovation: Patient Experience Management. Expanding upon its renowned online review solutions, Swell introduces an unparalleled, real-time feedback solution tailored for healthcare organizations.

Patient Experience Now Available

Send patient survey invites via text message, then analyze the results.

This innovative solution empowers healthcare organizations to glean invaluable insights at pivotal junctures in the patient journey, enhancing their understanding of patient sentiments toward their healthcare providers, teams, and facilities. With the release of Patient Experience Management, practices can now:

Seamlessly collect patient feedback through effortlessly constructed surveys.

Dispatch personalized surveys via text message using streamlined automation processes.

Monitor the Net Promoter Score for individual locations and providers, tracking improvements over time.

Easily review, filter, and share survey feedback categorized by location, provider, or campaign.

Harness appointment metadata, including provider and procedure codes, for enhanced filtering and comprehension.

Zeke Kuch, CEO and co-founder of Swell, commented, "We became a leader in the healthcare review space because of our commitment to crafting effective, user-friendly tools. Healthcare feedback solutions are outdated and cumbersome, making it hard to get real-time feedback from patients. They're also complex and expensive to implement. To attract new patients and succeed in today's market, practices need to deliver a great patient experience. That's why we developed our Patient Experience Management solution. It makes it easy for practices to collect critical patient feedback, which can help them improve care outcomes, patient satisfaction, and internal processes. In other words, our solution helps practices get better by listening to their patients."

Swell's Patient Experience solution also integrates with leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management Systems (PMS), enabling the automated delivery of multi-question surveys directly through the EHR/PMS system. Practices can fine-tune survey distribution based on factors such as provider or procedure code, date, and more.

Keith Maynard, Swell's VP of Product, emphasized, "With our patient experience solution, we're simplifying the feedback collection process. Currently, many practices have disparate solutions for reviews and comprehensive feedback, resulting in a convoluted mess and far too many spreadsheets. Swell streamlines this process by automating both review and survey feedback collection, which provides practices with in-depth analysis within a unified platform."

As Swell introduces these enhanced patient experience tools, the company reiterates its unwavering dedication to empowering healthcare institutions and revolutionizing the patient experience.

Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.

About Swell

Swell is a practice experience management solution that helps healthcare clinics modernize the ways they manage their brand, patient, and employee experiences. By automatically gathering reviews and feedback from patients and employees, Swell helps practices improve patient care, boost their online reputations, and improve employee satisfaction. Learn how Swell can help shape your practice experience at www.swellcx.com.

