Cybersixgill Reinforces Its Channel-Forward Approach with Launch of New VAR Partner Program

Threat Intelligence Leader's AI-Powered CTI Solutions Help Expand Resellers' Business Opportunities and Strengthen Their Customers' Security Posture

Key Takeaways:

Leading cyber threat intelligence (CTI) provider's new VAR Partner Program offers every partner a premier experience and is designed to help channel partners accelerate their time to revenue.

Resellers have unrestricted access to Cybersixgill's team of threat intelligence experts and receive continuous training, best practices workshops, and co-brandable assets.

A breadth of integration options enables partners to seamlessly connect Cybersixgill solutions with their customers' existing tech stacks, enabling new revenue streams and upsell opportunities.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, unveiled its VAR Partner Program today, demonstrating its channel-first sales approach and commitment to helping drive new revenue opportunities for its reseller partners.

The company's new VAR Partner Program gives channel partners a team of dedicated experts, market-leading cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solutions, and ongoing training and workshops to help them accelerate business growth. Additionally, Cybersixgill reseller partners have exclusive access to the company's partner portal and library of resources, including sales enablement tools, eBooks, on-demand webinars and training, product documentation, and more.

"As a channel-forward company, we understand the importance of strategic partnerships and the impact they can have on our business and that of our reseller partners," said Brandon Gaovongphet, Senior Director of Channel Sales for Cybersixgill. "Every partner has premier status and equal access to our partner portal, which provides educational assets and marketing resources to facilitate a smooth selling and onboarding experience. Our VAR program is highly collaborative and we work with our partners every step of the way. We're excited to launch this program and support resellers' business growth."

Combination of CTI, ASM, and AI Provides Business Context to Reduce Risk

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk produced by threat actors moments after they surface on the deep, dark, and clear web, delivering critical insights to proactively block threats before they materialize into attacks.

Cybersixgill IQ, the company's generative AI capability, is embedded throughout

its product portfolio, delivering analysis, reporting, and 24/7 assistance, making threat data easier for individuals at every level to understand. Additionally, its Attack Surface Management (ASM) module reduces organizations' threat exposure by delivering enhanced visibility into their specific attack surface, including known and unknown externally-facing network assets. The combination of ASM and CTI enables users to prioritize the organization's assets that have the most significant risk exposure.

The company's CTI solutions are designed to accelerate time-to-intelligence, optimize workflows, and deliver active defense to end-user organizations. A breadth of integration options ensures seamless functionality with resellers' customers' existing tech stacks, helping resellers better protect their customers' brands and critical assets while gaining new revenue streams and upsell opportunities.

Cybersixgill's VAR Partner Program is available to resellers throughout North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and parts of Latin America. Program elements include:

Access to Cybersixgill's Partner Portal with training resources, sales and marketing collateral, and industry assets

Deal registration for deeper discounts and a commitment to exclusive sales support

Direct vendor relationship, with no distributor required

Sales incentives designed for partner engagements, including SPIFFs, rebates, and spot discounts

More information about Cybersixgill's new VAR program is available here.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

Media Contacts:

North America

Liz Youngs

Trier and Company for Cybersixgill

Mobile: 1+843-412-6327

Email: lizyoungs@triercompany.com

Israel

Ayelet Elani

Mobile: Israel 972-54-6242458

Email: Ayelet@davidmalits.com

SOURCE: Cybersixgill

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789427/cybersixgill-reinforces-its-channel-forward-approach-with-launch-of-new-var-partner-program