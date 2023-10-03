

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The franc fell to 1.1141 against the pound and 0.9675 against the euro, from an early 8-day high of 1.1084 and near a 2-week high of 0.9612, respectively.



The franc weakened to more than a 6-month low of 0.9237 against the greenback and a 5-day low of 162.28 against the yen, off its early highs of 0.9173 and 163.29, respectively.



The currency is likely to face support around 1.13 against the pound, 0.985 against the euro, 0.94 against the greenback and 140.00 against the yen.



