Alpha II LLC: Alpha II, LLC Announces Strategic Acquisition of RCxRules

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Alpha II, a leading healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) technology solutions provider, announced today its successful acquisition of RCxRules, an innovator in healthcare revenue cycle automation.

"This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering healthcare organizations with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape," said Todd Doze, CEO of Alpha II. "Combining Alpha II's proprietary rules engine and extensive content with RCxRules' robust workflow and automatic claim correct features will create a comprehensive denials management solution for our partners and clients. Together, we see an exciting opportunity to streamline the revenue cycle and take our technology to a broader audience."

With the addition of RCxRules' AI-driven solutions, Alpha II furthers its commitment to enhancing its product suite and evolving solutions to meet the needs of healthcare providers. For instance, RCxRules' extensive Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) content will expand Alpha II's existing robust rules engine to further elevate coding accuracy. Clients will also save significant time and increase productivity through the combination of RCxRules' automatic claim correction and Alpha II's audit-level tracking.

"At RCxRules, our focus has always been helping our customers to succeed and navigate industry challenges," said Stephen Gorman, CEO of RCxRules. "Joining with Alpha II enables us to further support stakeholders across the healthcare industry. With our complementary expertise and solutions, we will provide healthcare organizations a powerful solution that optimizes revenue cycles and ensures the richest, most up-to-date content and efficient workflows. We look forward to combining our strengths to deliver unparalleled value to the healthcare industry."

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Alpha II's mission to revolutionize healthcare RCM and compliance through cutting-edge technology and expertise. Building on this momentum, Alpha II is well positioned to explore continued product expansion and better serve its ambulatory and acute practice customers across the country.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II's software-as-a-service products have supported medical coding, compliance, revenue analysis, and claims editing for healthcare providers. Continuously updated in real-time, Alpha II's proprietary rules engine is used across a wide range of provider specialties and payer types, producing the industry's most comprehensive coding and billing content database. The Company's products integrate with electronic health record, practice management, revenue cycle management, and provider information systems. Alpha II's suite of solutions across claims editing, coding, denials prevention, and MIPS reporting support the revenue cycle workflows of providers across the country. For additional information, please visit www.alphaii.com.

About RCxRules

Founded in 2010, RCxRules partners with leading medical groups and RCM companies across the country, raising the bar on automation, speed, and cost savings. The company's AI-driven solutions simplify revenue cycle and risk adjustment workflows and help healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models by tapping into the time-saving power of automation. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

