General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., , GEVI Subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker Has Been Selected as the 2023 EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Yesterday, the U.S. EPA named Mighty Fire Breaker (MFB) as its Safer Choice Product Partner of the Year. The Company received this Award because of its Fire Chemistry, MFB-31-CitroTech® (CitroTech). This now supports our opinion that MFB-31-CitroTech® is the safest fire chemistry in the world. Our Company believes the EPA Safer Choice designation identifies our products as one of the only environmentally correct options available in the industry. Global fire-retardant markets are forecast to top over 9 billion USD by 2027 (https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flame-retardant-chemicals-market-686.html). With the introduction of safer environmentally responsible products the markets will grow exponentially. We believe the recognition from the award to be the beginning of many sales' growth opportunities for our products.

MFB said that, "The entire Team at Mighty Fire Breaker is proud to accept this Award and to partner with the EPA to defend families, pets, fish and the environment. For our MFB Team, CitroTech® is an all-American Global Breakthrough in Fire Science vital to the planet, especially since other fire chemistries have been found to cause cancer, kill fish, and not comply with the Federal Clean Water Act."

The EPA developed the Partner of the Year Award to recognize Safer Choice partners and stakeholders who have furthered the safer chemistry and safer product goals of the Safer Choice Program. Winners have demonstrated active and exemplary participation in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals. The EPA plays a significant role in protecting the health of families and the environment.

Mighty Fire Breaker's Team is growing, as is their excitement, as they significantly increase the number of General Contractors being trained and certified to install their Wildfire Defense Systems. The retired Fire Officials on MFB's Advisory Board are making progress introducing MFB to more Fire Departments and Fire Chiefs that are looking for a proven, accredited Safer Choice fire retardant.

Many of the firefighters that MFB representatives have met during its demonstrations have shared their concerns about having been exposed to dangerous chemicals in the past. These include AFFF (aqueous film forming foam) used to fight fire, and chemicals in their fire-retardant uniforms, both of which have been linked to several forms of cancer and other health problems. They have also shared their concerns about the environment, which they are trying to defend from wildfires because they love the forests, the rivers, the streams, and the creatures and eco-systems that are its inhabitants.

