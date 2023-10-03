Stock Day Media: US Nuclear Corp. Discusses Entrance Into The Vehicle Safety Market with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB:UCLE)("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's new interest in the vehicle safety market. "Every disaster has causes and precursors," said Goldstein. "A great many of these causes could be detected, and disasters prevented, with a strong suite of sensors, smart analysis software and good warning systems."

"Are you looking to enter the electric vehicle market or stay with the combustion engine sector?", asked Jolly. "I think we will start with the combustion engine market, although electric vehicles will also benefit from an expanded use of sensors" said Goldstein, adding that railroads, trains, buses, and cars in the combustion engine sector represent a significant opportunity now any for many years to come.

The conversation then turned to the autonomous vehicles market and its relevance to the Company's development of vehicle safety detectors. "Currently the number of autonomous vehicles on the road is miniscule, and even if they were to increase rapidly, it could still be decades for it to rise to 1%. That said, just to stay on the road, each autonomous vehicle is already festooned with cameras and other sensors. Perhaps they will use some of ours as well." said Goldstein. "For now, the safety technology we are discussing is relatively simple and straightforward with detectable direct causes and prevention." he explained. "I do think as time goes on, all customers will be asking for more intelligent and predictive machines."

To close the interview, Goldstein elaborated on the Company's mission to add vehicle safety to its list of protective and preventive technologies as they continue to grow and advance in the environmental sector as well.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8377824-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-entrance-into-the-vehicle-safety-market-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB:UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

Usnuclearcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

SOURCE: Stock Day Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789612/us-nuclear-corp-discusses-entrance-into-the-vehicle-safety-market-with-the-stock-day-podcast