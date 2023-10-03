Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581
PR Newswire
03.10.2023 | 15:54
Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q3 report on 25 October starting at 09:30am (CEST)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY will release its Q3 report 2023 on Wednesday 25 October 2023 at 08:00 am (CEST). A conference call and webcast will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09:30 am (CEST) and continuing until 10:30 am (CEST). The presentation will be hosted by Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, followed by questions and answers.

Slides used in the presentation will be available shortly after the release of the report on our website.

Enter the conference call and download presentation material at:

assaabloy.com/investors

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

  • Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 5051 00 31
  • Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 207 107 06 13
  • Participants in US should call +1 631 570 56 13
  • Other international numbers available HERE

For more information, please contact:

Carl Wahlberg, Investor Relations Officer, tel: +46 73 327 27 38

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-assa-abloys-q3-report-on-25-october-starting-at-0930am-cest-301945835.html

