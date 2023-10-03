Seasonshare Secures Significant Strategic Funding to Propel Business Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Seasonshare, the leading flexible ticketing technology platform in the sports and entertainment industry, is excited to announce the successful completion of a major round of strategic funding, marking a significant milestone in its growth and further validating their impact on the marketplace. This infusion of capital will be dedicated to market expansion, and technology enhancement, further propelling Seasonshare's mission to redefine the industry and make live events accessible to a broader audience.

Leading this funding round is Chicago-based investment firm 11 Tribes Ventures, a distinguished investment group known for its visionary approach to identifying and supporting innovation-driven companies. As part of this collaboration, 11 Tribes Ventures will join Seasonshare's Board of Directors, contributing invaluable insights and strategic guidance. Phoenix Capital Ventures, a leading early-stage sports-tech fund in Atlanta led the company's previous funding round, also participated in the new funding, and will remain on the company's Board of Directors.

"We believe that this funding round is a true inflection point for Seasonshare and will lead to significant growth across all parts of their business," said Mark Phillips, managing partner of 11 Tribes Ventures. "Aaron, Robert, and the entire Seasonshare team showed great resilience and aptitude as they pulled together this round of funding in a very difficult fundraising environment. We are excited to partner with them as they grow this category-defining technology in the world of sports and entertainment ticketing."

Alongside 11 Tribes and PCV, Seasonshare is proud to welcome a lineup of esteemed investors who participated in this round and share its vision for transformative progress. Those include Techstars Ventures, Regatta Ventures, LAGO Innovation Fund, Andover Ventures, and Omnidollar Ventures. These investors collectively bring a wealth of experience, strategic acumen, and industry knowledge to the table, aligning perfectly with Seasonshare's growth trajectory.

"Seasonshare's story continues to unfold, and this strategic funding round is a testament to the unwavering belief in our mission to make live events more accessible to the next generation of fans," said Aaron Holland, CEO of Seasonshare. "With the support of these exceptional investors, we are poised to revolutionize the live events landscape and deliver unparalleled value to fans. The combined expertise of our new partners will undoubtedly unlock new levels of innovation and excellence."

Seasonshare was founded in 2017 and their suite of subscription (Pass), last-minute (Flow), and credit-based (Flex) ticketing solutions create personalized and flexible ticketing options that drive new, younger fans into the venue, leading to increased attendance and revenue for teams, venues and event operators. Seasonshare products are trusted by organizations and venues across North America, including multiple MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and college teams.

Seasonshare is a customizable ticketing technology platform that helps sports teams, entertainment organizations and world-class venues make live entertainment more accessible to the next generation of consumers. Seasonshare's suite of ticketing solutions create personalized and flexible ticketing options that drive new, younger fans into the venue, leading to increased attendance and revenue. Seasonshare's products are trusted by organizations and venues across North America, including multiple MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and college teams. For more information, please visit www.seasonshare.com.

