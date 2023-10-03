Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Selected for the 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards

No. 1 rated dash cam and safety app wins industry insurance award for claims innovation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 202 3 in the category of Claims Innovation.

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"Today's top insurance organizations recognize the industry's history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services," says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program."

"We are extremely grateful to the NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program for recognizing our efforts to create a frictionless path to video and telematics for consumer and commercial claims," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "We look forward to continuing to partner with institutions looking to unlock new revenue and cost savings opportunities while making road safety and connected mobility more accessible for everyone."

Driver Technologies' No. 1 rated dash cam and safety feature app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. It is one of the leading platforms enabling insurance companies to incorporate video and telematics into the consumer and commercial insurance claims process. Driver's unique referral program unlocks a recurring revenue stream for insurance and sharing economy partners.

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information,

