CSL Sports Ltd.: Bicicletta Brand Embarks on a Revitalized Journey Under New Ownership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / CSL Sports Ltd. ("CSL"), a Vancouver based collective of cycling enthusiasts is thrilled to announce that it has acquired all of the assets of La Bicicletta, Canada's preferred outfitter for premium cyclists. CSL will use the "Bicicletta" name and "bicicletta.cc" domain, ensuring that Bicicletta will continue to be able to operate as a premier cycling destination in Vancouver and beyond.

Leading the transaction for CSL was Alex Conconi, Malcolm Steenburgh, and Taylor Little, three Vancouver based entrepreneurs and long-time cyclists. All three are members of CSL's Board of Directors, and Malcolm will serve as Interim-CEO with Alex as Chairman of the Board. The trio are excited to breathe fresh life into this iconic brand, and have concurrently begun a search for a new full-time CEO.

All of Bicicletta's employees have been retained by CSL, while Bicicletta's former owners have been retained on transition agreements to help guide CSL with resurrecting the business.

Malcolm Steenburgh added that "We aim to make Bicicletta the most welcoming and helpful experience for aspirational and competitive cyclists in all of Canada - both in person and online. Knowing that Bicicletta has already served over 100,000 guests in the past three years, our vision is to continue to serve that community whether that be outfitting them for road, gravel or mountain biking. We wish to move beyond the stereotype that only hardcore racers can appreciate a premium experience, and seek to open our doors to the larger community of passionate cyclists who engage with the sport in their own way."

Alex Conconi said that "It was clear to us that Bicicletta was an iconic mainstay in the community and thanks to a successful digital transition during the pandemic it had built a national following. Unfortunately, scaling the business coupled with an industry slowdown led to the previous ownership filing for creditor protection. We believe that together we can restore the brand's heritage and are looking forward to the challenge."

CSL is also backed by former Canadian pro cyclists Ryan Anderson and Rob Britton, as well as Jared Boudreau, a mainstay in the Canadian cycling industry, Tiny's Andrew Wilkinson, Outway socks' CEO Rob Fraser, and Neighbourhood Holdings' Director of Finance and former MEC Controller Caroline Kenning.

Partnering with industry leading vendors is central to Bicicletta's new direction, a sentiment shared by Jared Boudreau who said, "Our vision is rooted in forging strong partnerships with top vendors. The overwhelming positive reception from major vendors who are excited about this next chapter reinforces our path forward."