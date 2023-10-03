Ringler Associates Names Gerardo Monroy as Its President and Chief Executive Officer

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Ringler Associates announced today that Gerardo Monroy has been named President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) succeeding Peter Jachym who becomes Vice-Chairman of the Board of the Directors effective immediately. Gerardo and Peter will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition and to enable the organization to keep the strong growth momentum experienced in 2023.

Mr. Monroy brings to Ringler Associates 30 years of well-rounded business experience. With more than 20 years of Financial Services experience, he has worked closely with all sales and distribution channels and has special appreciation and expertise in working collaboratively with both independent distribution channels and large field organizations. Mr. Monroy most recently worked at Aflac as the SVP, Innovation Strategy & Execution and Business Owner of Empowered Benefits (a wholly owned Aflac subsidiary based in Charlotte, NC.) Before Aflac, Mr. Monroy worked at CNO Financial in various Executive Leadership roles, his last two being CNO's Chief Marketing Officer and President of Colonial Penn Life Insurance. Prior to joining the Financial Services Industry, Mr. Monroy played leadership roles in the USA, Europe and Latin America at Carrier Corporation/United Technologies and Procter & Gamble. Mr. Monroy earned a BA in public accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana (Mexico) and an MBA from Harvard University.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege to join the Ringler Associates family as its new President and CEO. With a vision of accelerated growth and diversification, we will strongly position Ringler for further success for many years to come," said Mr. Monroy.

Mr. Jachym said of the transition, "It has been an honor to have served as Ringler's President and Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis for the past sixteen months. As a member of the Search Committee of the Board of Directors, I developed an understanding of Gerardo's great experience and energy, as well as his insights and vision for Ringler's business. I am confident in Gerardo's ability to manage and grow our business and I look forward to working with him."

Brian Farrell, Chairman of the Ringler Board of Directors, commented, "With his broad business experience and, in particular, his successful management of organizations with independent producers, Gerardo Monroy's acumen and energy will help drive Ringler to future growth and success. I would also like to thank Peter Jachym for his excellent leadership and stewardship as interim President and CEO. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to extend a warm welcome and best wishes for success to Gerardo Monroy as Ringler's next President and CEO."

