Alloy.ai Launches New Podcast, Shelf Life, to Help Consumer Goods Professionals Better Navigate the Quickly Changing Industry

Experts across the industry share experiences and advice on retail, e-commerce, revenue growth strategies and supply chain efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Alloy.ai announced today the launch of its podcast "Shelf Life: Expert Voices from the Consumer Goods Industry." The podcast provides strategic and tactical advice to sales, supply chain, finance and marketing professionals - and even the C suite - at companies selling consumer goods through retail, e-commerce and direct channels. A new episode will be available weekly.

"The consumer goods industry has undergone a great deal of disruption in recent years due to COVID and economic factors," said Joel Beal, CEO and co-founder of Alloy.ai and podcast co-host. "'Shelf Life gives consumer goods industry leaders a forum to share their expert opinions and advice on how companies can grow revenue in this uncertain climate."

The first podcast episode - "A Deep-Dive into the Evolving Consumer Goods Industry" - is now available, featuring John Buckley, consumer products industry advisor at SAP, discussing how to plan for supply chain disruptions by staying closer to consumer demand. Buckley formerly led supply chain initiatives at Kraft-Heinz, Sara Lee and Tyson Foods.

The special second bonus episode - "How Walmart Luminate Will Revolutionize the Retailer-Supplier Dynamic" - is coming Thursday, featuring a discussion of Walmart's groundbreaking new data tool.

Vitality Simonian, vice president of finance at Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, will be the featured guest for the third episode, "Navigating Trends, Retail Partnerships and New Product Launches."

Future podcast guests and topics will include:

David Simchi-Levi, professor of engineering systems and head of MIT Data Science Lab at MIT, discussing supply chain digitization

Dave Henderson, chief commercial officer at Melissa & Doug, detailing how the business brings unique value to customers and is transforming the wooden toy brand into a data-driven company

Matthew Bergum, country business director of power tools at Bosch Canada, talking about the opportunity and complexity of growing his brand's e-commerce business

Bill Sinacore, vice president of national accounts at PlayMonster, discussing the unspoken dynamics between Walmart and Amazon

Find "Shelf Life: Expert Voices from the Consumer Goods Industry" wherever podcasts are available - including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Alexa and Overcast.

About Alloy.ai

Alloy.ai is purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges. In Alloy.ai, brands can quickly sense problems, predict issues their competitors won't see coming and respond in seconds instead of days. The Alloy.ai cloud data platform includes 850+ pre-built connectors that integrate point-of-sale and inventory data with supply chain data - giving brands visibility into demand and inventory across their network. Alloy.ai is trusted by companies including Crayola, Bic, Valvoline, Bosch and Melissa & Doug. Customers routinely achieve a 35%+ reduction in out-of-stocks, a 5%+ bottom line impact and millions of dollars in new revenue. Learn more at www.alloy.ai.

Contact Information:

Franklin Morris

Head of Marketing, Alloy.ai

franklin@alloy.ai

512-569-8434

SOURCE: Alloy.ai

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788986/alloyai-launches-new-podcast-shelf-life-to-help-consumer-goods-professionals-better-navigate-the-quickly-changing-industry