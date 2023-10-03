The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 02 October 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 02 October 2023 85.47p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 83.84p per ordinary share

03 October 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45