Yolo Group: Sportsbet.io Secures New Influencers for Ongoing Campaign

Two high-profile influencers sign for the world's favorite crypto sportsbook through 'Join the Crypto Experience' ambassador scheme.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Sportsbet.io has added two new influencers to its fast-growing team of ambassadors, as the jointhecryptoexperience.io campaign continues to gather momentum.

The first new ambassador is Godknows Muchedzi, also known as Navid Art, who is a multi-talented graphic designer, illustrator, and content creator from Harare, Zimbabwe, with a passion for web3 and cryptocurrency.

Godknows Muchedzi, ambassador at Sportsbet.io, stated: "I am thrilled to become an ambassador for Sportsbet.io, a crypto sports betting website that shares my vision of innovation. I love how Sportsbet.io embraces cryptocurrency, offering a fast, secure, and transparent way to enjoy sports betting."

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Tony Emeka, founder of Africa's largest blockchain-focused media company CryptoTvPlus, also joins Team Sportsbet.io. Emeka is a major player in Africa's crypto scene, while also supporting good causes via the Emeka Tony Onuorah Foundation.

Tony Emeka, ambassador at Sportsbet.io, stated: "I've always been a huge believer in the power of crypto to make the world a better place. By teaming up with Sportsbet.io, I'm excited to share the fun, fast, and fair entertainment on offer, and show everyone that playing with crypto means playing better."

Muchedzi and Emeka are just the latest two superstars to 'Join the Crypto Experience' with Sportsbet.io. Earlier this month, a trio of Nigerian influencers - TV and radio star Dadaboy, cryptocurrency coach Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, and betting guru Winnerbet - were named as new ambassadors.

The exclusive programme, with just 300 spots available, is quickly filling up. Got what it takes to 'Join the Crypto Experience'? Find out more and apply at: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Club sponsors of English Premier League team, Newcastle United FC and principal partners of Southampton FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit sportsbet.io.

