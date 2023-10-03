Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2023 | 16:38
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Covia Is Digitizing Innovation To Unlock Potential

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Covia:

We believe our investments in technology are crucial for unlocking the full potential of our pipeline. This includes the software we rely on when developing our products and solutions.

In 2022, we upgraded our analytical data management capabilities by completing the installation of a new Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) at Covia's Analytical Services Laboratory (CASL) in Ottawa, Illinois. The platform is integrated with our laboratory equipment at the site to provide actionable real-time feedback, and its automated functionality helps ensure our lab-driven data is accurate, easily accessible, and managed in a consistent and reliable manner.

Additional capabilities of the system include automatically verifying compliant samples during product testing, creating data audit trails for materials tested, and fostering transparency through comprehensive testing logs. The automated functionality eliminates human intervention risks and costly mistakes during product testing while streamlining operating processes.

In 2022, we piloted the LIMS at one of our operational sites. Following that successful pilot, this year we targeted implementation at 10 additional sites. The use of this integrated system across our R&D facilities will drive improvements through data uniformity and clarity, which in turn will manifest in quality improvements, better process management, and enhanced efficiency.

For more information about how Covia encourages our Team Members to embrace creative problem-solving and constructive collaboration, visit our 2022 ESG Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789644/covia-is-digitizing-innovation-to-unlock-potential

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.