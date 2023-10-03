Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - MINATI Token is making significant strides in the metaverse, announcing its expansion into the metaverse space and opening doors to new user possibilities. As a metaverse-focused token, MNTC seeks to pave the way for a world where imagination becomes a reality. It will provide access to virtual realms where users can explore, create, and interact within the metaverse.

Minati Token Expansion into Metaverse

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/182755_1.jpg

With a limited supply of 12.5 million tokens, the cryptocurrency is currently listed on both BITFOREX and BITGET.

MINATI Token is also preparing to debut on the BITMART exchange.

With the imminent listing on BITMART, MNTC hopes to solidify its status as a metaverse game-changer.

Prepare for an exciting journey into the metaverse with MINATI Token. Stay updated on its BITMART listing, stay informed, and prepare to embark on an adventure with limitless possibilities. However, it is essential to recognize the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Conducting thorough research and making informed decisions when navigating the ever-evolving crypto landscape is crucial, as with any investment.

For more information about MINATI Token, please visit their website at www.minati.io. Explore a wealth of information that delves into the world of MINATI (MNTC) and provides insights into its metaverse-focused vision.

Media Contact:

support@minati.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182755