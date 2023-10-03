DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 03-Oct-2023 / 15:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 October 2023 Petrofac Limited (the "Company") Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 3 October 2023 for the following Directors at 73.2206 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts: Name of Position Number of Shares purchased on 3 Total cumulative disclosable interest held Director October 2023 (Shares) René Médori Chairman 27,314 522,572 Sara Akbar Non-executive 6,828 94,728 Director Ayman Asfari Non-executive 6,828 85,003,973 Director Matthias Non-executive 6,828 94,728 Bichsel Director David Davies Non-executive 6,828 116,076 Director Francesca di Non-executive 6,828 87,304 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

