Dienstag, 03.10.2023
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
03.10.23
10:41 Uhr
0,853 Euro
+0,009
+1,01 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8160,83717:36
0,8250,82617:36
Dow Jones News
03.10.2023 | 16:52
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 
03-Oct-2023 / 15:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 October 2023 
 
Petrofac Limited (the "Company") 
 
Notification of Transaction by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary 
shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 3 October 2023 for the following Directors at 73.2206 
pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 
Annual Report and Accounts: 
 
Name of     Position      Number of Shares purchased on 3    Total cumulative disclosable interest held 
Director              October 2023              (Shares) 
René Médori   Chairman        27,314               522,572 
Sara Akbar   Non-executive     6,828                 94,728 
        Director 
Ayman Asfari  Non-executive    6,828                  85,003,973 
        Director 
Matthias    Non-executive    6,828                 94,728 
Bichsel     Director 
David Davies  Non-executive    6,828                 116,076 
        Director 
Francesca di  Non-executive    6,828                 87,304 
Carlo      Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  275628 
EQS News ID:  1740449 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1740449&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
