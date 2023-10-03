Reveal Lasers LLC Unveils Denza, a Game-Changing RF Skin Tightening* Device

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Reveal Lasers, a pioneering name in the field of aesthetic technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough device: Denza, featuring monopolar + bipolar radiofrequency with sequential pulsing technology.



Reveal Lasers has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently pushing boundaries in the pursuit of providing state-of-the-art solutions for skin rejuvenation. With a commitment to delivering both cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer support, the brand has become synonymous with excellence in the industry.

"We are proud to introduce Denza, a cutting-edge addition to our product collection at Reveal," said Bob Daley, CEO of Reveal Lasers LLC. "With its innovative incorporation of monopolar + bipolar radiofrequency and sequential pulsed technology, Denza sets a new standard in the aesthetic industry. This state-of-the-art device not only delivers incredible skin tightening results, but it does so with an elegance that matches its effectiveness. We're confident that Denza will revolutionize the way our providers approach aesthetic treatments, offering their clients a truly beautiful solution for their skincare needs."

Unrivaled Technology for Lasting Results

Denza's groundbreaking feature lies in its ability to sequentially emit monopolar + bipolar Radio Frequency (RF), a pioneering approach that achieves treatment outcomes previously thought unattainable with monopolar-only RF treatments. The device also boasts adjustable cooling levels to ensure patient comfort and safety during the procedure. Furthermore, Denza's auto-pulsing mode streamlines the treatment process, guaranteeing efficiency without compromising efficacy.

No Downtime, Only Results

One of Denza's most exceptional qualities is the absence of downtime post-treatment. Patients can experience the transformative effects of Denza without interruption to their daily lives in as little as one treatment based on the treatment area.

The Perfect Blend of Form & Function

Denza was designed to not only deliver fantastic patient outcomes, but also to offer providers a beautifully designed statement piece of technology for their practices. The system also features a large, touch screen user interface, and an ergonomic handpiece for easy to perform treatments.

"As a plastic surgeon dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, I'm excited to introduce the Denza device to my practice," says Jerome D. Chao, MD, FACS, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and the Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, New York. "The technology aligns perfectly with my commitment to offering my patients the most advanced and effective treatments available. The results we will achieve with Denza are truly remarkable. It's a welcome addition to my repertoire of advanced aesthetic solutions, and I'm confident it will leave my clients thrilled with the outcomes."

*through soft tissue coagulation

