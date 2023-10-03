Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (Portland) is pleased to announce that the following Portland funds, both managed by Chris Wain-Lowe, Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer of Portland, have been recognized as Top Contenders for the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards:

Portland Private Income Fund - Private Debt category for best one, three and five-year returns;

Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP - Private Equity category for best one, three and five-year returns.

Portland is honoured to have its funds be recognized as a Top Contender in multiple categories for the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, which is a high honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify well performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada to determine the winners. A total of 264 Canadian Hedge Funds were considered for a 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Award.

To learn more about these Top Contenders, visit: Portland Private Income Fund and Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP.

About Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland is an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer. We have a reputation for being Owners and Operators thus we are insightful Investors. Portland provides portfolio management and exempt market dealer services as well as investment products. Our investor roots date back to 1987. www.portlandic.com

About Alternative IQ:

Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation event (performance as at June 30th), along with THE Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Conference. Alternative IQ also produces the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, at which the Managers of award-winning hedge funds present to investors, and produces various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards:

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: first, to recognize and celebrate the talent in Canada's hedge fund industry and, second, to raise awareness of that expertise throughout the wider investment community. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Diana N. Oddi, Director, Communications and Marketing

905.331.4250

