SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Quarterly Disclosure
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc
Quarterly Disclosure - 03 October 2023
In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc announces that, as at 30 September 2023, it had no investments in such other investment companies.
For further information, please contact:
Diane Miller
Company Secretary and Head of Funds Administration, SVM Asset Management Ltd
0131 718 5618