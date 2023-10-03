Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name(s) Melville Trimble 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc b) LEI 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £1.1245 Volume 132 d) Currency GBP e) Aggregated information n/a (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 2023-10-03 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk